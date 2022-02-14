Photo Credit: Andy Ngô / Twitter screengrab

An antisemitic activist seized the opportunity on Saturday to strut her hate for Jews outside a rally in San Antonio, Texas, waving a sign that read, “Gas the Unvaccinated” alongside a swastika.

The antisemite, a supporter of Democratic New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (known to media as “AOC”), stood outside in the cold with a mask and dark glasses that completely obscured her face, waving her sign and shouting, “They’re the reason we’re in this mess, because they don’t wanna follow the rules!”

Outside of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s San Antonio, Texas rally, a masked woman holds a sign with a backwards swastika that reads: “Gas the unvaccinated.” Video by @elaadeliahu. pic.twitter.com/qAPqMrkdyS — Andy Ngô ?️‍? (@MrAndyNgo) February 12, 2022

Advertisement



The rally for leftist Congressional candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisnero, led by AOC, was held just two days before the start of early voting for the March 1 Democratic primary in the state. Both candidates backed by AOC support universal health care, a Green New Deal, expanded voting and reproductive rights and ending corporate funding of campaigns.

The New York lawmaker has longstanding ties to South Texas, where she was involved in political organizing as a teen, and where she has visited Border Patrol facilities multiple times. She raised more than $5 million on behalf of Texans after a deadly winter storm last February.

No fan of Israel, AOC introduced an amendment last year to the US defense budget bill that was intended to suspend a missile sale to Israel.

The bill would have provided the means to help convert regular bombs into more accurate, precision-guided missiles similar to those that Iran constantly attempts to provide to its Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization, for use against the Jewish State.