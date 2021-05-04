Photo Credit: GoBlue85 / Wikipedia

An Israeli Chabad visitor to Baltimore was murdered shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to media reports, 31-year-old Efraim Gordan, from Jerusalem, was in town for a cousin’s wedding and was approaching the home of a family member when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant.

In a joint statement posted on a local website, Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Maryland House of Delegates member Dalya Attar said: “We are constantly on a unified front working to fight for the safety of the community. It has been, and continues to be, both of our top priorities from day one in office. The community has now suffered the ultimate loss from the horrific violence plaguing this city. Our efforts to ensure the safety of our constituents will not only continue but will increase.”

The statement continued, emphasizing that “the murderer must be apprehended and prosecuted. Justice must be served. And we must never wake up to anything like this again.”

