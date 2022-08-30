Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons / Jim.henderson

Yeshiva University on Monday filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court, asking it to block a judge’s order requiring it to recognize an LGBTQ student club.

Back in June, Judge Lynn Kotler of the New York County Supreme Court ruled that YU is not an exclusively non-religious organization, and as such, subject to the New York City Human Rights Law. Kotler ordered the school whose roots go back to the Etz Chaim Yeshiva founded in 1886 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.”

On August 23, Judge Kotler rejected YU’s motion to delay the execution of its order to recognize YU Pride Alliance as an official campus club and ruled that the school must recognize the club immediately.

Without official recognition, the club is not entitled to funding from the school.