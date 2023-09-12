Photo Credit: Pixabay / capital street fx

The number of electric vehicles on the roads in Israel is expected to grow to 1.3 million by 2030, according to the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry.

The figure is equal to about one-third of the local auto market, the ministry said Tuesday, part of the government plan to move towards “green transportation.”

The government also hopes to see about 35 percent of all buses – about 8,000 – running on electricity by 2030 in its effort to reduce carbon emissions and air pollution.

There are currently 70,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on Israeli roads. The ministry also said it is working to “significantly” increase the number of public charging stations across the state by 2030.

The government is aiming to see all private vehicles to be electric by 2050, in addition to electric or hydrogen-powered buses, trucks and trains. A budget of more than NIS 60 million was allocated for fiscal year 2023-2024 to create thousands of additional charging points.

“Our forecast will help the market and the electricity sector to prepare for the clean transportation revolution and will be a key tool for government ministries in the advancement of this field,” said Ron Eifer, sustainable energy division head at the Energy Ministry.

“We will continue to accelerate the transition to electric transportation of the entire population, all over the country, by adjusting and simplifying regulation and promoting competition in this market,” he added.

Although electric vehicles are energy cost-effective, they are also extremely expensive; for example, a new Tesla electric vehicle costs between NIS 180,000 and NIS 250,000, depending on the model.