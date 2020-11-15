Photo Credit: Courtesy DP World (via TPS)

Trade between Israel and Dubai is tightening with Carmel-Agrexco, Israel’s largest exporter of agricultural produce, launching trade with the Gulf states.

Carmel-Agrexco will enable Israeli farmers to export agricultural produce to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including everything entailed with logistics, transportation and financing.

The Fresh Market in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor area made history on Sunday when it officially welcomed the first-ever Israeli produce display at the facility run by Dubai Municipality.

A ceremony was held at the wholesale and retail market, which represents Dubai’s leading position as a regional fruit and vegetable trading hub, in which thousands of tons of local and imported agricultural produce are sold daily.

The event marks another development following the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel and the signing of the Abraham Accords on the White House lawns on September 15.

The Israeli produce display event was attended by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Essa Abdul Rahman Al Hashemi, Head at the Food Security Office, the Prime Minister’s Office, Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Agricultural Development and Health at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and several other senior UAE officials.

Israel was represented by Shlomi Fogel, Chairman of Carmel Agrexco, Israel’s first agriculture export company established in 1956.

Fogel said that “we are excited to be part of the growing ties between Israel and the UAE. Together with our colleagues in Dubai, we are beginning to see the ‘fruits of peace’ today.”

The export of fresh agricultural products from Israel to the UAE market has a significant advantage because of the geographical proximity and the speed with which the products can be transported directly to the markets in the UAE.

Fogel added that Carmel Agrexco intends to invest in agricultural farms in the UAE while incorporating the latest innovations in agricultural technology.