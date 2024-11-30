Photo Credit: Pixabay

One of Israel’s top defense contractors has opened a new cutting-edge subsidiary in Hyderabad, India, expanding its footprint in southeast Asia.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) built the new facility, HELA, as a strategic hub aimed at reinforcing India’s defense infrastructure under its “Make in India” initiative.

Advertisement





Founded in 2004, HELA Systems provides comprehensive support for radar systems, including field services and advanced D-level repair capabilities for various radar units.

The Hyderabad facility specializes in maintaining and repairing radar modules and sub-systems, such as power systems, cooling systems, IT integration, radar testing, and calibration.

Approximately 45 professionals, supported by more than 80 field engineers, are employed at the facility, all of them Indian nationals.

The facility is aimed at serving more than 100 local talents in the radio frequency and microelectronics areas, supporting India’s TRI Services advanced radar system on land, in the air and at sea.

This new Hyderabad facility exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional in-country support for advanced radar systems across India’s defense sectors,” said ELTA Systems CEO and IAI Vice President Dror Bar.

“By enabling full product support, maintenance, and repair services locally, HELA offers unmatched efficiency in turnaround time, quality, and cost-effectiveness directly in Indian rupees. Our skilled teams and sophisticated control systems ensure rapid response and top-tier service for the Indian defense forces, aligning with India’s vision of self-reliance in critical defense technology.”

HELA Systems CEO Yaniv Mizrahi added that the facility is aimed at helping India reach self-reliance in defense technology. “With this launch, we demonstrate our dedication to supporting India’s strategic needs through world-class radar solutions, empowering local professionals and fostering innovation,” he said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: