Photo Credit: Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle.

Israel’s Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it has won a $120 million contract to equip the Royal Thai Navy with its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

The contract, which also includes providing Thailand with training capabilities to use the system, is to be fulfilled over the course of three years, according to the defense contractor.

The contract includes maritime radar, electro-optic payloads, satellite communications equipment, deployable life rafts and other capabilities. The announcement did not specify the number of drones being purchased.

The Royal Thai Navy plans to use the Hermes 900 system for both deep sea and coastal missions, according to Elbit.

Over 20 customers worldwide have purchased UAVs from the Hermes family to date, including Israel, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, the United Nations, the European Union, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and others.

Commenting on the contract, Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, said: “This is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes family,” adding, “We are experiencing a growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with operational activities of manned forces across domains of operation, addressing a wide range of evolving threats.”

