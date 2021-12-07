Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90

As the State of Israel marches toward increased reliance on “green” energy, the governmental inter-ministerial tenders committee has taken another step towards the construction of the country’s largest-ever solar field.

A NIS 0.0858-per-kilowatt-hour bid submitted for the project by Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. has been accepted by the committee, according to Globes.

Advertisement



Israel aims to produce 30 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by the year 2030.

In accordance with the tender, the company proposes to finance, build, operate and maintain, and then transfer to the state an installation that will produce 300 megawatts of electricity from solar energy, using photovoltaic technology.

In addition, the project includes a 210 megawatt-hour storage facility.

The installation, to cover an area of 750 acres, will be built in the Negev city of Dimona.