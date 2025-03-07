Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

According to a Thursday Direct Polls survey conducted for News14, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Benny Gantz’s National Camp are down to 7 mandates each, while Likud, The Democrats (Labor with Meretz), and Israel Beitenu are in the lead.

THESE ARE THE RESULTS

Likud (Netanyahu, currently with 32) – 32

The Democrats (Yair Golan, currently with 4) – 17

Israel Beitenu (Avigdor Liberman, 6) – 15

Shas (Aryeh Deri, 11) – 10

United Torah Judaism (Yitzchak Goldknopf, 7) – 8

Otzma Yehudit (Itamar Ben Gvir, 6) – 8

National Camp (Benny Gantz, 12) – 7

Yesh Atid (Yair Lapid, 24) – 7

Religious Zionism (Bezalel Smotrich, 7) – 5

Ra’am (Mansur Abbas, 5) – 5

Hadash-Ta’al (Ayman Odeh, 5) – 5

THE DIVISION INTO POLITICAL BLOCKS

Right – 63 seats

Left – 47 seats

Arabs – 10 seats

BEST PM

Asked to compare Netanyahu to Lapid in terms of who is a better fit to be the next prime Minister, respondents preferred Netanyahu over Lapid by a margin of 49% to 22%, with 29% preferring neither.

Asked to compare Netanyahu to Gantz in terms of who is a better fit to be the next prime Minister, respondents preferred Netanyahu over Gantz by a margin of 49% to 16%, with 35% preferring neither.

Historically, Direct Polls has been more accurate than competing surveys in predicting election results in Israel.

Thursday’s poll was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Zuriel Sharon through Direct Polls Ltd. for Channel 14 on March 6, 2025, using a digital system combined with a panel, among 517 adult respondents (18+) who constitute a representative sample of the general population in Israel. The statistical sampling error is ± 4.4% with a probability of 95%.

