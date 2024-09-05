Photo Credit: Djembayz / Wikimedia

Godwin’s law, short for Godwin’s law of Nazi analogies, asserts: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches 1.”

Established in November 2017, the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) defines itself as “the voice for Jewish Democrats and socially progressive, pro-Israel, and Jewish values.”

On Wednesday, JDCA ran a 30-second video on social media that compared Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump to Adolf Hitler. Here’s why:

He uses hate to consolidate power.

He praises dictators and follows their playbook.

He politicizes religion but incites hatred toward Jews.

He said Jews who don’t vote for him should have their heads examined.

Here’s the thing: whatever Trump used to consolidate power could be easily compared to the race riots and antisemitic attacks of people affiliated with progressive Democrats.

Despite some weird things Trump said about Chinese, North Korean, and Russian leaders, he did not rule as a dictator. Also, Hitler didn’t follow any dictator’s playbook, he wrote the playbook, it’s called Mein Kampf. All Trump wrote (or ghost-wrote) was The Art of the Deal.

Anyone out there doesn’t politicize religion? And when Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of Gov. Tim Walz’s favorite Minnesotans, talks about the “Benjamins,” is that not inciting antisemitism? Here’s Wolz on Omar:

The ad is part of a $1 million JDC ad campaign. Presumably, they could devote the next one to Adolf Eichmann, the one after that to Himmler, everything is possible according to Mike Godwin’s law.

BTW, in 2017, Godwin married Sienghom Ches. They met while Godwin was on a business trip in Cambodia. I’ll bet their online conversation got to Pol Pot really quickly.

