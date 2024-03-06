Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday was absolutely super. Losing to Nikky Haley only in Vermont, which will likely go blue on election day, Trump has secured 478 delegates thus far, with expectations of more to come, whereas Haley has only garnered 19. This accumulates their delegate counts to 751 and 62, respectively. To secure the Republican nomination, a candidate requires 1,215 delegates.

Trump currently holds an advantage over President Joe Biden in the majority of polls. He exhibits the capacity to expand his support base among Black and Hispanic voters. Moreover, unlike Biden, he isn’t subjected to the same level of age-related scrutiny consistently.

He is also not harassed by a sizeable chunk of his voting base who would rather not vote for him because of his policy on the Gaza war. To Biden, Gaza could mark his defeat on November 5.

As of early Wednesday, with more than 95% of the ballots counted, the “uncommitted” has garnered 19% of the Democrats’ support, securing delegates for the Democratic National Convention. The significant count of protest votes in Minnesota, surpassing 45,000, indicated that discontent over Biden’s position on the Gaza war had extended beyond Muslim Americans to include progressives and younger voters.

In North Carolina, “no preference” garnered 12% of the vote with more than 95% of the ballots counted. In Massachusetts, “no preference” secured 9% with almost 80% of the vote tabulated. Last week in Michigan, more than 101,000 voters—13% of the votes—backed “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary, thereby earning at least two convention delegates.

Lauren Hitt, a Biden campaign spokesperson, said Tuesday night, “The president believes making your voice heard and participating in our democracy is fundamental to who we are as Americans. He shares the goal of an end to the violence and a just, lasting peace in the Middle East. He’s working tirelessly to that end.”

Of course, he does, but as long as the IDF remains in Gaza, the “uncommitted” vote will keep growing. And should Israel continue to hammer the Hamas terrorists come November, somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of Democrats will stay home.

Dean Phillips, a Jewish presidential candidate serving on the board of Temple Israel in Minneapolis, also had a big night: he took 8% of the Minnesota vote from Biden.

Back in 2012, the “uncommitted” won in the double-digits against Obama in the primary contests in Alabama, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Here’s the big difference: those four states were not competitive, while Michigan and Minnesota will be.

According to a February 29 Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll, Biden is trailing Trump by an average of five points in all seven swing states: North Carolina (9), Arizona (6), Georgia (6), Nevada (6), Pennsylvania (6), Wisconsin (4) and Michigan (2). In those states, Biden is unable to gain the support of Blacks, Progressives, young voters, and women.

Who’s left?

Winning bigly allows Trump to stay away from his exchange of slingshots with Haley – he didn’t mention her even once Tuesday night during his appearance in Mar-a-lago. Instead, he can deliver fun messages of victory: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason … An amazing night and an amazing day.”

And, “I’ve been saying lately, success will bring unity to the country. November 5th will go down as the single most important day in the history of our country.”

And the Democrats are very afraid, with good reason.