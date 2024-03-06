Photo Credit: Pixabay

No, it’s not a joke. On this show, Tamar is joined by two Arabic-speaking men in Israel who share their thoughts on how to fight the war and save the hostages.
With guests:
Shadi Khalloul, an Israeli Christian Aramean, IDF officer in the (Paratrooper) Reserves and the founder and director of the ICAA – the Israeli Christian Aramaic Association, at: www.aramaic-center.com
and
Timor David Aklin, an Israeli Arab and former Muslim who advocates for Jewish rights in Israel using his unique leverage as a born Muslim. You can visit his website at: www.HIPS.co.il

