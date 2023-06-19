Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

An exchange of fire broke out Monday morning in the Jenin refugee camp. IDF, Yamas (SWAT), and Border Guard forces arrested two wanted men in Jenin and Burqin in Samaria. There was an exchange of fire and Arabs threw explosives at the forces.

מקורות פלסטינים מדווחים: חמישה פצועי ירי מכוח צה”ל במחנה הפליטים ג׳נין, שניים במצב קשה | תיעוד הפעלת מטען נגד כלי רכב צבאי@eliorlevy pic.twitter.com/ufpELmrkSR — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 19, 2023

Al-Quds reported that no less than 14 civilians were injured, as the Israeli forces stormed several neighborhoods on the outskirts of Jenin camp. According to the PA Health Ministry, three of the injured are between serious and critical and were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

The special forces stormed the Jabriyat neighborhood and its surroundings near the outskirts of the Jenin camp before they were detected and Israeli military reinforcements arrived in the area, according to al-Quds. The Israeli forces raided several buildings and deployed snipers, amid armed clashes with the locals who used explosive devices against the Israeli vehicles.

Among those arrested on Monday is Hamas terrorist Asim Abu Al-Haija.