Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com

Rabbi Meir Yehuda Yisroel Harlig, a Gabi of 770 who served as a ‘meshamesh‘ for the Lubavitcher Rebbe, obm, passed away Sunday (29 Sivan 5783) at the age of 86.

His funeral was set for Monday afternoon 1:45 pm ET.

Rabbi Harlig was the person responsible for giving the Rebbe’s Lulav and Esrog to the Chasidim in order to bless them on the days of Sukkot, and he was also in charge of inviting the participants to the holiday meals in the Rebbe’s apartment.

Over the years he was in charge of the drink and food for the Rebbe’s Farbrengens, and for this purpose he was given a room in the first floor corridor of 770, where he stored them.

In recent years, he served as a 770 Gabai who was in charge of the prayers held in the Rebbe’s room.

Rabbi Harlig was born on Elul 1936 in Zurich, Switzerland, and studied at the Central Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva 770. In his youth, he was privileged to serve on various errands for the Rebbe and began lending a helping hand at the holiday meals that were held in the Rebbe’s apartment, as well as serving as a member of the Va’ad Hamesader.

He formed close ties with the Rebbe’s secretary, Rabbi Yehuda Leib Groner, and worked together with him on many matters and was helpful in everything that was needed.

After his marriage to his wife Tzipora, Rabbi Harlig established his residence in Crown Heights, and became a fixture in 770 and Crown Heights.

The rabbi is survived by his wife, Tzipora, and children Rabbi Shalom Dovber Harlig – California, Rabbi Shia Harlig – Las Vegas, Nevada, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Harlig – Las Vegas, Nevada, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Harlig – Florida, Chaya Sara Dalfin – Miami, FL, Toby Baron – Sunny Isles, FL, and Binie Holtzberg – California, and grandchildren.

This report was first published on the COLlive.com website.