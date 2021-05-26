Photo Credit: Image by jorono from Pixabay

The European Union is boosting its humanitarian aid to “Palestine” by €8 million ($9.8 million), in the wake of the recent Gaza clashes, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The EU statement read: “Today, the EU has increased its humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in Palestine by €8 million, taking the total to €34.4 million ($42.13 million) this year. The additional funding will be dedicated to supporting victims of the recent violence. EU humanitarian funding for 2021 will help protect the most vulnerable Palestinians, provide life-saving assistance and uphold human dignity.”

But the statement did not explain how the funds would be kept away from the reach of Hamas, which governs and controls the Gaza Strip, and which initiated the violence.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said in a statement: “Following the announcement of a ceasefire, urgent humanitarian access is now vital, to relieve the suffering of the many innocent victims. Nothing can bring back the many civilian lives that were taken in this latest conflict – and we are dismayed at the deaths of so many children, including 11 children in Gaza who were benefiting from a trauma care program supported by the EU. The EU is maintaining critical support for protection programs, health care, education, access to safe water, and cash assistance. The EU insists on respect for international humanitarian law and cannot accept that civilians are displaced by force or that their homes and schools are demolished.”

Again, not one word on how those funds will be delivered and distributed. In contrast, State Department officials said this week that the US is determined to bypass Hamas in aiding in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza, as well as in humanitarian relief efforts.

According to the EU commission, “the funding announced today includes €8 million in emergency assistance, and €200,000 in support of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in delivering immediate assistance through 24/7 emergency medical services in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. It also includes €300,000 to support Palestinians refugees in Egypt and a contribution of €500,000 from Italy.”