Photo Credit: Google Maps
Congregation Kerem Shlomo synagogue on East 27th Street in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

A 67-year-old Jewish man was punched in the face as he was entering the Congregation Kerem Shlomo synagogue on East 27th Street in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn on Monday around 9:30 PM.

According to the NYPD, the attacker, a young black man named Hersham Ghonim, suddenly jumped the Jewish man and hit him in the face, yelling, “[expletive] Jews!” and “I’m going to [expletive] you up. I see you Jews are racist.”

Advertisement

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

As of Wednesday morning, Congregation Kerem Shlomo in Sheepshead Bay is listed online as “permanently closed.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSovereign or Satellite?
Next articleEU Adds $10 Million Aid to ‘Palestine’ – No Word on Keeping Hamas Off Trough
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...