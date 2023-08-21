Photo Credit: Tomoir III via Flickr
For the second day in a row, Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system was activated Monday morning by a combat drone launched by Gaza terrorists.

The drone, which may have been carrying explosives, was shot down by the Iron Dome system before it could reach any Jewish communities in southern Israel.

“The Iron Dome recently launched two interceptors from the Sdot Negev Regional Council district towards a target in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

As with Sunday’s incident, it’s not yet clear which terrorist organization was responsible for the launch.

