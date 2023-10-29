Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Sunday that there is no shortage of food in Gaza.

Moreover, Israel reopened a second water pipeline to the enclave on Saturday. Gaza now receives 28.5 million liters of potable water daily, according to IDF Colonel Elad Goren, head of the COGAT civilian department.

A third water pipeline from Israel to Gaza was damaged by Hamas during its invasion of Israel on October 7.

Prior to the start of the war, Israel was providing Gaza with 49 million liters of water per day, just seven percent of the total water used daily in the enclave. The remainder of Gaza’s water is provided by three main desalination plants in the enclave and water pumped from the coastal aquifer.

“We have assembled a team of experts who assess the humanitarian situation in Gaza on a daily basis,” Goren told reporters on Sunday during a briefing, adding that COGAT is in contact daily with international humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza.

The Israeli liaison added that “hundreds of tons” of humanitarian supplies have been provided to Gaza under the joint auspices of the United States, Egypt and the United Nations.

Nevertheless, it is questionable how much of that aid is actually reaching those for whom it is intended. Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization has been seizing the fuel and food for itself, leaving the population it rules to fend for themselves.

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centers of the United Nations Work and Relief Agency (UNWRA) this weekend, grabbing flour and “basic survival items” as conditions in the enclave continue to deteriorate.