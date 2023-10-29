Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

Air Force aircraft that were directed by IDF forces attacked Hamas military buildings, anti-tank positions, observation posts, and military infrastructure along the Gaza coastline.

At some point, according to independent reports, some 25 terrorists suddenly emerged from a tunnel opening on the beach, guns blazing, south of Zikim on the Gaza side of the border. The IDF reported eliminating terrorists, the independent reports mentioned 20 terrorists dead in the clash.

כלי טיס של חיל האוויר שמוכוונים על ידי כוחות צה״ל תקפו מבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חמאס, בחלקם שהו מחבלים של הארגון. בנוסף, הותקפו עמדות נ”ט, עמדות תצפית ותשתיות צבאיות. הכוחות חיסלו מחבלים שירו לעבר הכוחות וכן מחבלים שזוהו בקו החוף במרחב זיקים בשטח רצועת עזה. pic.twitter.com/Suz82CJ59i — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 29, 2023

Advertisement



