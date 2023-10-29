Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman
IDF Forces rushing to battle on Gaza's beach, October 29, 2023.

Air Force aircraft that were directed by IDF forces attacked Hamas military buildings, anti-tank positions, observation posts, and military infrastructure along the Gaza coastline.

IDF Forces rushing to battle on Gaza’s beach, October 29, 2023. / IDF Spokesman

At some point, according to independent reports, some 25 terrorists suddenly emerged from a tunnel opening on the beach, guns blazing, south of Zikim on the Gaza side of the border. The IDF reported eliminating terrorists, the independent reports mentioned 20 terrorists dead in the clash.

