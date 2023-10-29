Photo Credit: UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová called on her nation’s government with formally pull out of the United Nations following Friday’s passage of a resolution that favored Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, in the war it launched against Israel.

Černochová wrote in a post on social media that in her opinion, the Czech Republic has no business in an organization that sides with terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza — the world body’s first response to the massacre of 1,400 Israeli citizens during an Oct. 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The Czech Republic was one of 14 countries who voted against the resolution, which called for an immediate “durable and sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza. Czech Republic UN Ambassador Jakub Kulhánek said his country voted against the resolution because the text did not recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against terrorism, lacked a demand for the release of hostages, and did not include a clear condemnation of Hamas’ attack against Israel.

The resolution passed in a vote of 120-14 in the 193-member General Assembly, with 45 abstentions. The world body also rejected a Canadian amendment backed by the United States unequivocally condemning the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, and demanding the immediate release of the 233 hostages taken by Hamas.

The issue of the hostages, 229 of whom remain held by Hamas in Gaza, is not mentioned in the Arab-drafted resolution that passed overwhelmingly.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and other members of the Czech cabinet rejected the call by Černochová to leave the United Nations, with the prime minister saying the Czech Republic would stand by its convictions and try to win over others by the strength of its arguments.

The UN Security Council has failed four times in the past two weeks to reach an agreement on a resolution.