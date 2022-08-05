Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021.

The chief commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization in Gaza, Taysir al-Jaba’ri was killed Friday afternoon shortly after Israel launched “Operation Breaking Dawn” in response to continued concrete threats by the terror group, aimed at the Jewish State.

Al-Jaba’ri succeeded Baha Abu al-Ata as head of the PIJ terrorist group after Israel killed him in a targeted assassination nearly three years ago.

Advertisement

Another senior PIJ combat commander was targeted by Israeli warplanes as he drove a vehicle near the Palestine Tower in Gaza City. Bilal Nimr Abu Amsha was also killed.

In addition, at least 30 other terrorists were injured in the first wave of air strikes that hit the Gaza Strip from north to south.

Casualties were reported in the Rafah area, on the Gaza border with Egypt, after a PIJ anti-tank missile unit fired at an Israeli position — but missed.

IDF forces returned fire and eliminated the terror unit.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHamas Warns Jews not to Ascend to Temple Mount on 9 B’Av, Calls on Muslims to Storm the Compound
Next articleIDF: 15 Islamic Jihad Terrorists Killed in Initial Strike
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...