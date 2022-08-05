Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The chief commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization in Gaza, Taysir al-Jaba’ri was killed Friday afternoon shortly after Israel launched “Operation Breaking Dawn” in response to continued concrete threats by the terror group, aimed at the Jewish State.

Al-Jaba’ri succeeded Baha Abu al-Ata as head of the PIJ terrorist group after Israel killed him in a targeted assassination nearly three years ago.

Another senior PIJ combat commander was targeted by Israeli warplanes as he drove a vehicle near the Palestine Tower in Gaza City. Bilal Nimr Abu Amsha was also killed.

In addition, at least 30 other terrorists were injured in the first wave of air strikes that hit the Gaza Strip from north to south.

Casualties were reported in the Rafah area, on the Gaza border with Egypt, after a PIJ anti-tank missile unit fired at an Israeli position — but missed.

IDF forces returned fire and eliminated the terror unit.