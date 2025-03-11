Photo Credit: Liron Molodovan/Flash90

Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated in a Monday night interview on News14 that Israel is using multiple pressure tactics to secure the hostages’ release, including the possibility of resuming military action. He declared: “As long as our hostages remain captive, as far as I’m concerned, Gaza can drink from the sea.”

The minister noted that to expedite the return of the hostages, Israel is intensifying pressure on Hamas through various measures. “First, halting humanitarian aid; second, cutting off electricity. Cutting off water is also being considered, along with instructing residents to move south and resuming military operations,” he stated.

On Sunday, Minister Cohen announced that he had signed an order to halt electricity transfers to Gaza “to put pressure on Hamas.” However, according to the Israel Electric Corporation, no electricity is currently being supplied to Gaza, except for the desalination plant and two wastewater treatment facilities. The company stated that electricity sales to the Strip were halted at the start of the war and were later resumed only for the desalination plant. This decision was made out of concern that disrupting the facility’s operations could endanger those in Gaza, including IDF soldiers and hostages.

Many people in Gaza have for years been using solar energy and personal generators to supply their homes with electricity – as do many Bedouin Israelis living in loosely organized, unofficial Negev villages (Israel Cuts Electricity to Gaza).

Cohen addressed the recent changes within the IDF, including the appointment of the new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir. “I want to tell you, yesterday there was a cabinet meeting, and I saw the incoming Chief of Staff—what determination. This week, a new commander, Yaniv Asor, a Golani veteran, will take over the Southern Command. We are approaching this with greater determination—both to bring back the hostages and to ensure that Hamas is no longer there,” he said.

Regarding US support, Minister Cohen referenced President Donald Trump, who advocates military alternatives if political agreements fail. “The military option is credible. The United States and Israel acting together are very powerful,” he stated. In doing so, he contrasted Trump’s approach with that of the previous administration under Joe Biden, which prioritized diplomatic agreements—an approach Cohen argued led to instability.

Cohen further asserted that Trump’s plan to evacuate Gazans from the Strip is the most moral solution for Israel, as it “ensures its security against those responsible for October 7.” According to Cohen, the plan also “exposes the hypocrisy of countries like Norway, Slovenia, and Belgium, which strongly voice support for the Palestinians but are unwilling to accept them.”

