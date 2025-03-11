Photo Credit: KKL-JNF photo archive

Rare archival photographs showcasing Purim celebrations in the Land of Israel during the 1920s are now being revealed by the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) photo archive. These captivating images offer a glimpse into a time when Purim was marked by creativity and resourcefulness, long before costumes became a booming industry.

Captured by, among others, Shmuel Joseph Schweig, one of the Yishuv’s most renowned photographers, these photos bring to life the festive spirit of the era.

Advertisement





In the first image, taken in March 1928, a young child is dressed as a sailor, wearing a uniform and hat. The costume symbolizes a KKL-JNF ship, representing the arrival of Jewish people to the land’s safe shores.

Another photo features a child dressed as a citrus tree, a powerful emblem of Israeli and Zionist identity. Made from leaves and branches and adorned with real oranges, the costume visually embodies the deep connection between the land and its people.

The third image, from 1926, depicts two children in unique costumes. One wears a striking split outfit, half black and half white, while the other dons a dress decorated with Jewish symbols, including Stars of David and KKL-JNF donation boxes. This photograph reflects both the creativity of the time and the cultural significance of Purim in early Israeli society.

“These photos offer a fascinating historical window, not only into Purim celebrations but also into the formative years of Israeli society,” says Efrat Sinai, Head of the Archives Department at KKL-JNF. “They highlight how children and adults alike created vibrant, imaginative festivities with the limited resources—long before the rise of commercial costume stores. They capture the pure joy, Zionist values, and growing sense of community that defined the era.”

We asked the KKL-JNF folks to send us more historic Purim Images, and they did. Feast your eyes, Esther:

The Adloyada – Purim Parade in Tel Aviv, 1932:

Share this article on WhatsApp: