Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Israeli military forces eliminated a sixth senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist commander on Friday in air strikes on Gaza City.

Iyad al-Husseni (Abu Anas), appointed to replace the terror group’s operations commander eliminated by Israel earlier in the week, was killed along with his adviser, Muhammad Abd al-A’al and a third operative. All were hiding in an apartment in Gaza City’s Nasser neighborhood at the time of the air strike. Ten other terrorists were wounded in the attack.

As of Saturday evening, more than 1,200 rockets were fired at Israel by PIJ since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow this past Tuesday.

Israeli military and intelligence forces have continued to attack critical and offensive military infrastructure across Gaza since the start of the operation, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the campaign would continue “as long as it takes.”

According to the Al Jazeera news outlet, foreign and diplomatic delegations to Gaza were being evacuated in response to the conflict.