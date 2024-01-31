Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF 7th Brigade forces operating in Khan Younis this week raided a weapons factory belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization allied with Hamas.

The soldiers located and destroyed a workshop used to produce weapons including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive devices.

Rockets, anti-tank missiles, land mines and explosive charges were found hidden in sacks belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the IDF said.

This is not the first time IDF soldiers have found clear evidence of the UN agency’s collusion with Gaza terrorists, particularly Hamas.

In addition, an underground tunnel route in the compound was identified and destroyed.

During its operations the troops exchanged fire with dozens of terrorists, who were ultimately eliminated.

“The forces’ operations significantly impacted the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s ability to produce rockets,” the IDF said.

Simultaneously, the soldiers also located numerous weapons, including explosive devices inside UNRWA bags, Kalashnikov rifles, RPG warheads, weapons magazines, IEDs, hand grenades and more.