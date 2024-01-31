Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden was targeted in an attempted terror attack on Wednesday, Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman said.

“Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees,” Kulman wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

“We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror.”

An apparent explosive device was found outside the building by embassy staff, who notified Swedish police.

The country’s national bomb squad immediately responded together with other law enforcement officers.

A spokesperson for Swedish police told the SVT broadcaster that the device was later detonated in a controlled explosion, Reuters reported.

It’s not clear who was behind the attack.

On Dec. 26, Jerusalem confirmed that the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, was targeted by an explosive device. The explosive was set off near the diplomatic mission. Embassy staff was present at the time of the blast.

The previous month, a far-right activist was arrested in Tokyo after crashing his car into a barricade close to the entrance of the Israeli embassy. One police officer sustained minor injuries in the attack.

In mid-October, an Israeli embassy official was attacked in Beijing as Hamas called for a day of global jihad against the Jewish people.

A week later, Cypriot police arrested four Syrians after an explosive device was thrown 100 feet away from Israel’s embassy in Nicosia.

Last month, Israel’s National Security Council warned that since the start of the war with Hamas, “increased efforts have been detected on the part of Iran and its proxies, as well as on the part of Hamas and elements of global jihad, to attack Israeli and Jewish targets.”

JNS contributed to this report.