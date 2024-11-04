Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF is making preparations and building infrastructure in the Gaza Strip that will enable it to control the area for many years to come, a report by Israel’s Channel 14 said Sunday.

According to the report, the IDF is building a series of outposts along the Beeri Corridor, previously known as the Netzarim Corridor, a swath of land in the Gaza Strip adjacent to the kibbutz that was brutally attacked on October 7th, when 98 of its members were murdered by Hams terrorists. The IDF has expanded the corridor in recent months, and it is now seven kilometers by seven kilometers in size.

במערכת הביטחון

נערכים לשליטה ביטחונית בעזה לשנים ארוכות.

במסגרת ההיערכות נבנים שורה של מוצבים רבים במרחב ׳פרוזדור בארי׳,

(קרי ציר נצרים)



The IDF has cleared several former villages for this purpose, as “we are here to stay, to maintain security control,” a security official stated, according to the report.

The IDF has also recently installed massive communication towers in the Rafah area, a clear indication of Israel’s plans to hold the area in the long term.

This strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt is crucial to quell Hamas’ attempts to rearm itself through the passages and tunnels running above and below the area.

In addition, Israeli journalist Yoav Zeitoun reported that the IDF has deployed forces along a new East-West horizontal axis in northern Gaza, running from the Israeli border to the sea, creating a buffer between Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanun in the north and Gaza City, in addition to existing Beeri Corridor that essentially cuts the Gaza Strip in half.

Israel has repeatedly stated that its counterterrorism war against Hamas and the other Gaza-based terror organizations will last as long as needed to eradicate the terror groups who launched the October 7th attack, one of the worst, most deadly, and devastating days the Jews have experienced in modern Israeli history.

