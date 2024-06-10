Photo Credit: Be’eri security camera

The Israeli government finally took the bull by the horns on Monday, exposing the international lies about “innocent Gaza civilians.”

Israel has repeatedly gone along with US and international insistence on supporting and providing medical and humanitarian aid to the so-called “innocent civilians” of Gaza to the point of even agreeing with fallacious claims that Gazans are “starving.”

Humanitarian aid summary, June 9, 2024: ?167 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza.

?A truck convoy entered via "Gate 96", directly to northern Gaza.

⛽️8 tankers of fuel and 4 tankers of cooking gas were transferred to Gaza.

?Close to 4 ton of food aid were… pic.twitter.com/x7NUqU9voQ — COGAT (@cogatonline) June 9, 2024

Advertisement





Frankly, Gazans are not starving, as can be seen in myriad TikTok videos uploaded by the Gazans themselves, and reposted to other social media outlets by Jacqui Peleg.

Umm Hamza and her children shop for chickpeas in Deir al-Balah market, central Gaza Strip, then they make falafel in their tent, with their cousins.

Uploaded to YouTube by عائلة ابو حمزة Abu Hamza Family on 30 May 2024. #TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/BvKR5sEPi8 — Imshin (@imshin) June 10, 2024

In this brief video, Ahmed and Mahmoud take the viewer for a tour around the wartime markets of Deir al-Balah, Central Gaza Strip in footage uploaded to YouTube on 9 June 2024.



Gazans are receiving nearly double the aid they were getting prior to the savage invasion and attack on truly innocent civilians that took place in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

“The aid agencies claim Israel is preventing aid from entering,” Peleg commented in a separate post on X. “They’re lying.”

World’s Double Standard

Somehow, when it comes to Israel the world employs a bizarre double standard. On Monday, Israeli government spokesperson David Mercer finally addressed it during a briefing with reporters.

It is rare indeed that any country in the world has ever agreed to be forced by other nations to provide food, water, medicine and fuel to a population that has freely elected those who invaded and slaughtered its people.

The United States certainly did not insist on endless streams of humanitarian aid for the Afghani and Pakistani villager playing host and supporter to the Al Qaeda terrorists who murdered nearly 3,000 Americans on “9/11” in three separate sites on US soil. Ditto for the Allies who fought Germany and Japan, ultimately dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Elephant in the Room

“We need to talk about the elephant in the room,” Mencer told journalists at the briefing.

“We always say our fight is with the genocidal murderers of Hamas and not with ordinary Gazans. But as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this morning, we also know that many Gazan civilians participated in killing, in raping, and kidnapping Israelis on October 7th.

“It’s also been reported that Gaza civilians are paid by Hamas — paid by Hamas — to hold hostages captive in their homes,” Mercer pointed out.

“Look: Hamas is intentionally involving the civilian population of Gaza in its war crimes, and we would be extremely happy to be corrected, but we have yet to see anyone in the world condemn Gazan support for these Hamas atrocities,” he added.

Al Jazeera Terror Journalist Kept Israeli Captives in Gaza Home

Mercer’s remarks followed the exposure on Sunday of another journalist with the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera news outlet, living in Gaza, who was actually a member of Hamas and holding three Israeli hostages captive in his home for the past eight months.

Abdallah Aljamal held those hostages captive while writing and photographing events for Al Jazeera and for the US-based nonprofit organization “Palestine Chronicle” which is authorized by the US Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax exempt organization.

All three hostages were rescued by Israeli special forces on Saturday, along with a fourth hostage who was likewise being held in a “civilian” home nearby.

A number of former hostages who were released in a temporary ceasefire deal with Hamas last September have also reported they were held captive in similar circumstances.

Gaza’s ‘Civilian’ Mobs

There is also plenty of video footage on social media showing the mobs of Gaza civilians who surrounded the vehicles taking the hostages to the Egyptian border prior to their release.



Overjoyed “innocent Gaza civilians” also surrounded the vehicles of Hamas terrorists — and some civilians who joined them in their savage attack — returning to the enclave with their captives.



Hundreds of “Gaza civilians” — including many who were armed — were among the terrorists who invaded southern Israel on October 7 as well. There are multiple videos of those “civilians” slaughtering hundreds of young people at the Nova music festival in Reim while capturing others, along with entire families in Israeli villages along the border, and young soldiers at several nearby IDF bases.

But as everyone says, Israel’s fight is not with “innocent Gaza civilians,” but rather Hamas and allied terrorists.

The question is, how many truly “innocent Gaza civilians” really exist in Gaza?