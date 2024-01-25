Photo Credit: Bashi Darshan / TPS

Israelis, including relatives of hostages being held in Gaza, and of soldiers fighting in the enclave, succeeded on Thursday in blocking all the trucks delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

While the protests against the deliveries started right after Israel began allowing the trucks in, yesterday the protesters managed to block most of the trucks from getting in for the first time, and following that success more Israeli protesters joined the blockade today.

A few trucks managed to cross over using the Nitzana crossing.

The protesters are demanding that no aid trucks enter Gaza while Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas, a position most Israelis are in agreement with.

Hamas has been stealing the aid coming in to Gaza for their own terrorists and then selling the rest to the other Gazans.