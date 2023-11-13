Photo Credit: Telegram screenshot

Kan 11 News on Sunday night ran this video showing Hamas operatives beating Gaza residents who tried to receive food packages from the humanitarian aid trucks that entered the Strip. In the video, Hamas members are seen brutally beating the residents, and according to a source who spoke with Kan 11, the Hamasniks then proceeded to steal the contents of the trucks and transfer them to the terrorist organization’s lairs.

Advertisement





Politico reported on Friday that “Top administration officials, including President Joe Biden himself, ramped up efforts to pressure their Israeli counterparts to pause the fighting for humanitarian purposes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have also spoken with their counterparts about the issue.”

And so, once more, Hamas proves that inhumanity and unimaginable cruelty pays. Good going, President Joe!

Also on Sunday, the IDF provided 300 liters of fuel for urgent medical purposes for the Shifa Hospital, including maintaining the premature newborns ward, but Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel (Hamas Blocks Fuel Delivery to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital).