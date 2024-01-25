Photo Credit: A.I. Golem

Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen spoke with the Minister of the Environment and Energy of Greece, Theodoros Skylakakis. During the conversation, they agreed on increasing cooperation in projects shared by both countries, among other things in the underwater electric cable that will connect Israel to Cyprus and from there to Greece and the Israel-Europe natural gas pipeline project.

In addition, they agreed that during the next few weeks Skylakakis will visit Israel, during which he will sign an agreement in the energy fields discussed in the conversation.

Minister Cohen: “We are connecting Israel to Europe through Greece, diversifying Europe’s energy sources in the midst of the energy crisis and strengthening Israel’s position in the region.”