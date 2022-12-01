Photo Credit: Muhammad Sabah / Wikipedia

The UN agency responsible for supporting “Palestinian refugees” announced that it discovered a tunnel underneath one of its schools in Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said “a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school in Gaza” was discovered, and that the agency sealed the cavity. The statement did not specify the name of the school or which community it was located in.

“The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks,” the agency’s statement said.

The Agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza, which would be the Hamas terror organization that rules in Gaza.

Israeli officials have denounced Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for endangering civilians by deliberately maintaining tunnels, weapons caches, and command and control centers amidst apartments, schools, health clinics and mosques.

More than 291,000 Gazan students attend classes in 278 UNRWA-administered schools across Gaza.

Hamas has repeatedly dug terror tunnels under UNRWA and Gazan schools.

