Photo Credit: Oren Ziv/Flash90

The United States has killed at least two innocent Gazans with the airdropped humanitarian aid shipments that President Joe Biden ordered dropped into enemy territory, according to a report on Galei Tzahal. Torat_IDF reports that five Gazans were killed by the deadly US airdrops, condemned the US for their deaths, and called on the US to stop sending supplies to Hamas.

דיווחים בעיר עזה: שני פלסטינים לפחות נהרגו ממשלוחי מזון שהונצחו מהאוויר ופגעו באזרחים@JackyHugi pic.twitter.com/svHoGW52Oj — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 8, 2024

Besides the killed Gazans, multiple people were also wounded by the impact from the US aid. Videos from within Gaza show children chasing after the shipments as they land. At least two of those killed by the US are reported to be children.

5 הרוגים מפגיעת חבילות סיוע שהצניחה ארה”ב בעזה.

אנו מגנים את ג’ו ביידן על הרג חפים מפשע ודורשים להפסיק מיד את ההצנחה של הסיוע לחמאס. — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) March 8, 2024

Israeli citizens have been protesting the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Hamas terror stronghold, as the shipments delay Hamas’s surrender and allows them to continue to hold Israeli citizens hostage.

On Thursday, Biden announced he will also set up a seaport to get even more humanitarian aid into Gaza for the Gazan civilians, which Hamas then takes for themselves.

Unfortunately, the one step that would actually get civilians out of danger – facilitating and allowing their exit from the Gaza war zone, is not on the table. The US, Egypt and the world are holding the Gazans hostage to create a “Palestinian” state and perpetuate the conflict.

فيديو يُظهر سقوط عدة صناديق #مساعدات في #غزة من الجوّ بصورة غريبة، لترتطم بالأرض بقوّة بعد ذلك، كما أنها أصابت عدة أشخاص ما أسفر عن استشهاد شخصين وإصابة آخرين. للتفاصيل: https://t.co/EFCI2wXS3Y pic.twitter.com/8G2t3yGEFZ — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) March 8, 2024