Seven Israeli soldiers were wounded Friday in a two-step bombing attack by Palestinian Authority terrorists during IDF military operations in the town of Silat ad-Dhahr, near the Jewish community of Homesh in northern Samaria.

The terrorists opened fire at an IDF post in the area, luring the forces out to pursue the attackers.

When the soldiers emerged from the post, the terrorists hurled an improvised explosive device (homemade bomb) at the forces.

Three soldiers sustained moderate wounds and were airlifted to a hospital for medical care. Four other soldiers had minor injuries, the IDF said.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

The families of all of the soldiers were notified and forces were deployed to search for the attackers.

