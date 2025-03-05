Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

National Security Spokesperson Brian Hughes stated on Wednesday that the proposal put forward by Arab states for Gaza’s reconstruction “does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance.”

Hughes stressed that “President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas,” and that the United States is looking forward to “further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

On Tuesday, in Cairo, Arab leaders approved an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza, estimated at $53 billion, which aims to rebuild the Strip without displacing its residents—marking a stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s vision of turning Gaza into a “Middle East Riviera.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced that the Egyptian proposal—welcomed by Hamas in subsequent statements but criticized by Israel and just now the US—had been accepted at the conclusion of the summit in Cairo. Sisi expressed confidence that President Trump could achieve peace, noting that the Gaza Strip had been left devastated by Israel’s military assault.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, whose country was a key element in Trump’s proposal as a potential host for displaced Gaza residents, affirmed at the summit: “We support the Egyptian plan. We reject any attempt to displace the Palestinians and fully endorse the initiative for Gaza’s reconstruction.”

He further emphasized, “It is essential to develop a clear, actionable plan for governing Gaza and ensuring its connection to the West Bank. The two-state solution remains the only viable path to establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. We strongly oppose Israel’s decision to obstruct humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

ISRAEL NOT LOVING THE IDEA

On July 18, 2024, the Knesset Plenum voted by a vote of 68-9 in favor of a declaration co-sponsored by the Likud, Shas, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Israel Beitenu, and New Hope, saying, “The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and destabilize the region.

“It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base that operates in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel. Promoting the idea of a Palestinian state at this time would be a reward for terrorism and would only encourage Hamas and its supporters, who will view this as a victory thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East.”

THE SUICIDE PLAN

In Cairo, President Sisi stated that Egypt had collaborated with “Palestinians” to establish an administrative committee made up of independent, professional “Palestinian” technocrats, tasked with overseeing Gaza’s governance following the end of the Israel-Gaza war.

He explained that the committee would be responsible for managing humanitarian aid and handling the Strip’s affairs temporarily, in preparation for the eventual return of the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas has agreed not to nominate candidates for the Cairo-proposed committee but would still need to give its consent to the committee’s tasks, participants, and agenda, under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty later confirmed that the names of those participating in the committee had been finalized.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, 89, expressed support for the Egyptian proposal and urged President Trump to back such a plan, which would avoid displacing Gaza’s residents.

To remind you, Trump was not crazy about the idea.

