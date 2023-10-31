Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

It was cleared for publication on Tuesday evening that two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in Gaza.

The two were identified as Sgt. Roi Wolf of Ramat Gan and Sgt. Lavi Lifshitz of Modi’in in central Israel. Both soldiers were age 20 and served in the elite Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

The IDF said the two soldiers were killed in the same battle in northern Gaza. Their families have been notified.

Israeli forces have been conducting what the IDF called “fierce battles” against Hamas “deep in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said Tuesday.

The IDF said its forces attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in northern Gaza, killing “dozens” of terrorists.

The IDF said it also struck anti-tank missile launching cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts, while confiscating numerous weapons and explosive devices.

Meanwhile, four Israeli civilians sustained wounds of varying degrees when terrorist rockets fired from Gaza struck the southern port city of Ashdod.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated a 50-year-old man in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and three men aged 64, 46 and 35 had minor injuries from glass shards.

All four victims were evacuated to the city’s Assuta Medical Center, MDA said. The organization is searching the area for additional casualties.

