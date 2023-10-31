Photo Credit: Pixabay

Buildings belonging to Jews in the French capital were marked with a spray-painted Star of David this week, according to BFM TV.

Alice, a Jewish woman in France, told the news outlet, “I have the feeling of returning to very dark hours in our history.”

Since the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians and soldiers by Hamas terrorists invading Israel from Gaza, 819 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM TV that at least 414 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

“We are being terrorized,” French Jews told the news outlet.

CRIF (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions) President Yonathan Arfi warned there has been an “extremely powerful acceleration of the phenomenon.”