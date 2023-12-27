Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are demanding that PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet reexamine the idea of stopping or reducing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in light of the IDF spokesman’s revelation Tuesday night that Hamas steals part of the humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip through Egypt.

Despite clear evidence that humanitarian aid is reaching Hamas, Israel has not kept its earlier commitment to halt aid in the event of such deliveries.

Hamas steals humanitarian aid trucks just as they cross into Gaza from Egypt. This aid was supposed to get to Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/MHFJc8H8TI — OSINTwarAlerts (@dopaminedealers) December 19, 2023

Advertisement





Ben Gvir and Smotrich claim that “on the one hand we fight against the monster and on the other hand we feed it.” Nevertheless, the political and security echelon insists that letting humanitarian aid into Gaza is a condition for receiving US support, both militarily and politically.

Kan11 News cited a senior American official who said the reports about Hamas stealing the aid are worrying, but the situation in Gaza is too difficult to stop the flow of aid. The official added that “Efforts are being made to reduce Hamas’s ability to steal aid.”

Gaza Strip residents have been complaining about the unjust distribution of humanitarian aid, pointing out that Hamas steals several aid trucks every day, which creates resentment among the residents.

It should be noted that the trucks that enter the Strip carry large amounts of fuel, which Hamas is using to prolong its survival of Hamas in the tunnels.

On Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip’s Rafah area, a boy was shot by a Hamas police officer while attempting to approach humanitarian aid. The boy later succumbed to his injuries. According to News12, enraged crowds set fire to the local Hamas police station, and the bereaved family vowed reprisal for the boy’s death, issuing threats against the officer and his family.

1/3

The terrorists of the barbaric terrorist organization Hamas murdered Ahmed Barika while he wanted to take food to his family in Rafah who are starving because Hamas steals from the citizens of Gaza the humanitarian aid that goes to them (following this there << pic.twitter.com/kN4XPpkCkD — theisraelitruth (@theisraelitrut) December 24, 2023

In Khan Younis, Hamas policemen were documented assaulting residents over the distribution of humanitarian aid. Recent weeks have seen videos emerge of Gazans looting humanitarian aid trucks before they reached their destinations, with the report highlighting that, in many instances, it is Hamas that gains control of the aid.