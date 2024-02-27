Photo Credit: Adam Schultz/White House

During an unannounced visit to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Manhattan, near Rockefeller Plaza, U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about when a ceasefire in Gaza might start.

“I hope by the end of the weekend,” Biden said, per the pool report.

“My national security advisor tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet,” Biden said. “My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire.”

The president was in town to film an appearance with comedian Seth Meyers, host of an eponymous NBC program. The actress and comedian Amy Poehler was also a guest on the program, per the pool report.

Monday marks the 10-year anniversary of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Biden appeared, as vice president, on its first episode in February 2014, according to the pool.

The pool reported that Biden ate mint-chip ice-cream, and after saying that he “had a little cash,” he (apparently) “jokingly asked if any members of the pool wanted an ice-cream, too.”