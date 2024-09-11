Photo Credit: Yoav Gallant / X

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant noted Wednesday. “This picture was found in a tunnel where the Sinwar brothers were hiding like rats.”

A picture is worth a thousand words. This picture was found in a tunnel where the Sinwar brothers were hiding like rats. On 9/11 we remember the horrific attack on our closest ally, the U.S.

And we remember that our fight against terrorism, against Hamas, is the fight of the… pic.twitter.com/KoyE0eMOCm — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 11, 2024

Advertisement





“Today I visited the IDF, a base where we collect a lot of [Hamas] documents, computers, weapons and very important evidence from Gaza,” Gallant said.

The minister revealed that the documents show the condition of the Hamas terrorist army in Gaza is far more desperate than it seems.

“Today is September 11th – 23 years after the horrific attack on the free world — and I would like to show you what we found recently in tunnels in Khan Younis,” Gallant said.

“That’s a picture – these are the kids of (ed: Yahya Sinwar’s brother) Muhammad Sinwar, posing against [a backdrop depicting] the evil event of September 11th.

“This picture shows what we have been fighting since October 7th. ISIS, Al Qaeda and Hamas, they are all the same. Yahya Sinwar is the new Osama Bin Laden. He is the Osama Bin Laden of Gaza. We will find him, engage him and bring him to justice – dead or in prison.”

Gallant visited the IDF intelligence unit which is responsible for collecting documents and technical evidence, at an IDF base in the center of the country.

The minister received an overview of the latest findings brought from the Gaza Strip from the Chief Intelligence Officer, Brigadier General Avi Kanaan, and the commander of the unit.

Among the evidence he reviewed a letter written to the Sinwar brothers by Hamas Brigadier General Rafah Salame, who was eliminated in an airstrike on a Hamas command center in Khan Younis this past July together with Al-Qassam military chief Mohammed Deif.

In the letter, Salame said that 70 percent of the weapons were destroyed, 95 percent of the rockets were destroyed, 50 percent of the terrorists were killed or wounded, and many others had escaped.

Hamas forces were left with just 20 percent of their operatives, according to the letter.

“This is a predicament that affects Hamas and confronts the most senior commanders. He cries out for the brothers’ help, but they cannot save him. We will get to them too,” Gallant said.

“On 9/11 we remember the horrific attack on our closest ally, the US, and we remember that our fight against terrorism, against Hamas, is the fight of the free world,” he added.

Share this article on WhatsApp: