The Iron Dome aerial defense system thwarted a rocket attack aimed at Ashkelon and the Gaza Envelope early Monday evening.

Red Alert incoming rocket alarm sirens were triggered in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, and in several communities along the Gaza border, including Sderot and Mefalsim.

Two Israelis sustained mild injuries while running for shelter from the rocket fire. Several others were being treated for severe anxiety, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service.

This is the first time residents of Ashkelon have had to race for cover from rocket fire since May 18.

Two rockets were fired at Israel from northern Gaza. Both were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array, according to a statement by the IDF.

About 15 minutes after the attack on Ashkelon, Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon launched an explosive suicide drone at the town of Qela, in the northern Golan Heights.

Four minutes later, the IDF announced “the event has ended” without providing further details.

