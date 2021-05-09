Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Hamas “Nightly confusion units” began attacks late Saturday night along the southern border security fence, with rioting and explosions heard by residents of Israeli communities living near Gaza.

According to a spokesperson for the Eshkol Regional Council district next to Gaza, the IDF is operating in the area.

One terrorist hurled a homemade bomb towards the border fence, Arab sources said.

Gaza terrorists hurled flaming Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces along the security fence near Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

Arab media reported three people in central Gaza were injured by IDF snipers who “shot them in the legs” during the violence.

Gaza terrorists set off explosives and lit tires on fire, causing emanated thick black oily smoke, partially hiding activity close to the fence.

“Protesters light rubber tires and throw explosives as they come to the aid of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the Hamas-linked ‘al-Resala’ media outlet reported.

Along with the violence at the border fence, Gaza terrorists were also launching arson terror balloons towards southern Israeli communities.

One incendiary balloon landed in the yard of a home in Moshav Zimrat on Saturday evening, according to a report by the N12 television news outlet. The family who lives in the house was home at the time the arson balloon landed, according to the report.

The Hamas Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing also repeated a threat Saturday to attack Israel if the planned eviction of four Arab families in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood goes ahead.

“We praise the steadfastness of our faithful people defending Jerusalem and al-Aqsa. We tell them: Commander Mohammad Deif made a promise, and he shall not retreat from it,” said a spokesperson for Iranian-backed Hamas.

In response to the resumption of Gaza violence along Israel’s southern border, late Saturday night IDF Operations Directorate head Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva ordered the Israeli Air Force “to refresh” its target bank in Gaza and to be ready for a deterioration in the security situation there, Walla! News reported.