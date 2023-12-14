Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD)

The Hamas terrorist organization has fired more than 100 rockets at Israel from the “humanitarian zone” set up by Israel Defense Forces for the safety of Gaza civilians.

Since the opening of the zone up to December 13, 116 rockets have been fired from within that safe space toward the State of Israel.

Of those, 38 rockets were misfired and landed inside Gaza territory, causing damage and in some cases, injuries to the civilians being used as human shields by the terrorists.

“Hamas continues to use the humanitarian zone to carry out terrorist activities, further endangering the lives of civilians in Gaza and the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system has intercepted 90 percent of terrorist rockets fired at Israeli population centers since the start of the war on October 7th.