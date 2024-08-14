Photo Credit: COGAT

Hamas fired rockets towards Israel from a location adjacent to the Khan Yunis humanitarian corridor, prompting an Israeli airstrike on the source of the launch, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to deliberately embed its military assets used to carry out attacks against Israel next to humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population inside the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said of Tuesday’s rocket fire.

Over the past day, the Air Force struck over 40 Hamas sites throughout Gaza, including structures from which terrorists fired anti-tank missiles, and terrorists who posed a threat to soldiers.

In Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, soldiers eliminated armed terrorists and seized large quantities of explosive devices, grenades, ammunition and other weapons.

In central Gaza, troops dismantled Hamas terror infrastructure, as well as sniper and observation posts.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

