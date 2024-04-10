Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

Hamas international leader Ismail Haniyeh was informed Wednesday afternoon that three of his children and three of his grandchildren “ascended to martyrdom” in an airstrike targeting terrorist infrastructure west of Gaza City.

Hamas sources claimed the airstrike specifically targeted the family’s vehicle as they travel through Al-Shati in central Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh, however, lives a luxurious lifestyle in the Qatari capital city of Doha, along with other Hamas leaders.

Those who were killed in the strike included: Hazem Haniyeh and his daughter Amal,

Amir Haniyeh, his son Khaled and his daughter Razan, and his son Mohammed Haniyeh.

“I thank Allah for this honor that He bestowed upon us through the martyrdom of my three sons and grandchildren. With this pain and blood, we create hope, a future, and freedom for our people, our cause, and our nation,” Haniyeh told Al Jazeera in a statement after learning of the deaths.

The terrorist leader called the deaths “a sacrifice on the path to liberating Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Al-Aqsa (the Temple Mount),” vowing to continue the fight to annihilate Israel and its Jews.

He added that the deaths of his sons would not affect Hamas’s demands for a ceasefire.

“My martyred sons attained the honor of the time, the honor of the place, and the honor of the conclusion. My children stayed with our people in the Gaza Strip and did not leave the Strip.

“All our people and all the families of Gaza residents have paid a heavy price with the blood of their children, and I am one of them. Nearly 60 members of my family ascended as martyrs, like all the Palestinian people, and there is no difference between them.

“The occupation believes that by targeting the sons of leaders, it will break the resolve of our people. We say to the occupation that this blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.”