Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF provided 300 liters of fuel for urgent medical purposes for the Shifa Hospital — but Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

Late Saturday night, the IDF coordinated the transfer of fuel for urgent medical use to the Shifa Hospital.

In the dark of the early morning hours, IDF troops arrived at the entrance of the hospital and placed 300 liters of fuel there for urgent medical purposes.

Listen to this conversation between a senior Israeli official at the Coordination and Liaison Headquarters and a senior Gazan official at the Shifa Hospital, coordinating the delivery of fuel to the hospital’s entrance:

Later, the IDF received evidence that Hamas officials prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

Listen to this recording of a conversation between an IDF officer and a senior official in the health ministry in Gaza who states that the CEO of the Hamas Health Ministry, Yosef Abu Rish, forbade them and prevented them from receiving the fuel:

Ultimately, Gaza’s terrorist masters did indeed prevent the hospital from receiving the fuel it needed — but Hamas has no need it since it is hoarding more than half a million liters of fuel in its own storage facilities, and the terrorist group cares nothing about anyone else.