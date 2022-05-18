Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express / Bir Zeit University
Hamas victory at Bir Zeit University. May 18, 2022

In the elections for the student government council at Bir Zeit University in Ramallah, Hamas won with a landslide victory, according to a report by Abu Ali Express.

Hamas received 5018 votes against Fatah, which only got 3379 votes.

This entitles Hamas to 28 seats in the Student Council against 18 seats for Fatah.

The vote is an indication of Hamas’s rising popularity in Ramallah and within the Palestinian Authority in general.

