The Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas terror targets in southern Gaza late Tuesday night in retaliation for a rocket attack against southern Israel two hours earlier.

The attacks were aimed at sites in the area around the city of Khan Younis, close to the location of an attack tunnel that was exposed this week by the IDF.

The air strike came barely two hours after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren sent Israeli families in towns along the southern border racing for bomb shelters again.

IDF Iron Dome fighters intercepted one rocket that was fired at Israel by terrorists from within the enclave. The anti-missile defense system successfully downed the projectile.

Earlier in the day, military personnel completed exposure of a terror tunnel from Gaza that penetrated dozens of meters into southern Israel. The tunnel originated from the area of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, and was built with reinforced concrete dozens of meters deep underground, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The tunnel is now slated to be destroyed, according to IDF spokesperson Hidai Zilberman.

“We will continue to take determined action in all sectors for the security of Israel and against any attempt to attack our sovereignty or our citizens,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“Even on days when the south appears to be quiet, beneath the surface terrorist organizations continue their efforts to harm Israeli citizens and our sovereignty,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“The discovery of the tunnel is evidence of the IDF’s intelligence and technological abilities, which will continue to act against threats and undermine terrorist organizations at the time and place that we decide.”