Photo Credit: IDF

An attack tunnel built by the Hamas terrorist organization exposed and destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces reached from the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis “dozens of meters” into southern Israeli territory, a military spokesperson said Tuesday. The tunnel was built dozens of meters beneath the surface and was reinforced with concrete, the spokesperson said.

IDF spokesperson: The IDF located and exposed a terrorist tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip IDF announced that today (Tuesday) a terrorist tunnel, which had penetrated into Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip, was located and exposed in the area of Khan Yunis. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/5mFZdjHR1M — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 20, 2020

Advertisement



The opening of the tunnel was located during regular and ongoing efforts to locate and neutralize terrorist tunnels, the IDF said, “thanks to the technological and collection capabilities of the underground sensory barrier on the Gaza border.”

The tunnel did not cross the underground barrier and did not pose a threat to nearby communities.

After an indication appeared on the sensory barrier (which has been under construction on the Gaza border over the past few years and is nearing completion), “IDF engineering forces operated in the area of the fence and located the terrorist tunnel,” the spokesperson said.

“The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens,” the IDF said.

“The IDF is determined to protect the sovereignty of Israel and the security of its citizens, and will continue to act against terrorism above and below the ground, in any sector where that may be required.”