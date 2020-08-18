Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Israel Air Force bombed Hamas terrorist subterranean infrastructure overnight in Gaza.

“IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the firing up of explosive balloons and arson from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory during the day,” the IDF said in a statement late Monday night.

Gaza Balloon Bomb Lands Outside Sderot Kindergarten

Earlier in the day on Monday, one of the Gaza balloon bombs landed outside a kindergarten in the southern Israeli border city of Sderot, touching off a fire. Miraculously, the preschool was empty at the time, and no one was hurt, although there was some damage to the structure.

All told, some 40 fires broke out during the day on Monday as a result of the arson balloon bombing campaign being carried out against Israel by Gaza terrorists, and although Egyptian mediators have been speaking with the Hamas rulers of the enclave, little progress has been made towards stemming the escalation in attacks.

Last week Israel reduced the Gaza fishing zone to eight nautical miles from the standard 15 miles in response to the ongoing attacks, but the move did nothing to change the situation.

Israel Reduces Gaza Fishing Zone to 8 Nautical Miles, Attacks Terror Targets as Arson Balloon Bombing Continues

Towards the end of last week Hamas also resumed late night attacks at the border security fence with the addition of the “night terror” squads. These are specialized cells that were added to the massive weekly mobs of rioters that gathered at the security fence during the day before the start of the pandemic.

The terrorists in the nocturnal gangs are more focused — and more noisy — in their activities as they hurl burning tires, grenades and improvised explosive devices in their attempts to breach the border, reach the civilian Jewish communities, and kill Israelis. At minimum, the explosions cause endless anxiety for the young who hear them, and sleepless nights for both children and adults living in the area.